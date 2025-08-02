'I don’t want my people on the street:' Howdy Manor property manager helping tenants after fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly two dozen people are still searching for a home after a fire ripped through one of the units, killing two people and hospitalizing two more.

The 23 tenants displaced are staying with friends or family or are in hotels or new housing units. Though many left with their lives, they didn't bring much else with them.

“It’s been hectic," said Marni Allen, owner of Tucson Property Executives, the property management company taking care of Howdy Manor. "It’s just trying to find places for them to go, trying to… you know everything.”

She and her team are taking on the task of relocating their tenants, helping them find and fill a new home.

“We need pots, pans, blankets, bedding…" she said. "It’s basically like we’re setting up households for people again.”

Tucson Property Executives are collecting both financial and physical donations for their residents, ordering Ubers, buying and picking up groceries and getting gift cards for their tenants while the company helps them search for new homes.

Though the Tucson Property Executive Team has reached into their own pockets to fill tenant needs, Allen says they are still searching for more help from the community.

She says people need household items like pots and pans, sheets and blankets, towels, toiletries, furniture, mattresses and clothes.

If you want to donate, you can drop items off at Tucson Property Executives office at 180 W Magee Rd #110.