One dead, three injured in structure fire near East Benson Highway, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly structure fire that broke out Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of East Benson Highway.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), San Xavier District, responded to reports of a structure fire and multiple explosions just before 3:45 p.m. on July 28.

When deputies arrived, they began evacuating nearby homes as flames and potential hazards posed an immediate threat. Crews from the Rural Metro Fire Department soon arrived and worked to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Four people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to PCSD, three of the victims suffered critical injuries. One of them, 58-year-old William Breyer, later died from his injuries.

PCSD’s Arson Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating the cause of the fire. As of Tuesday morning, two victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.