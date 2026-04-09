Hundreds of Pima students commit to career paths on national signing day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 500 students at Pima Community College were recognized Thursday, not for finishing a program, but for committing to one.

The event, part of the National Coalition of Certification Centers National Signing Day, highlights students already enrolled in career and technical programs as they pledge to complete their training.

For engineering student Angel Rodriguez, that commitment carries personal weight.

“I grew up a first-generation. So I’m the first in my family to go to college so I’m very excited,” Rodriguez said.

Students across campus are pursuing different paths, from engineering to health care.

Miles Everett, a radiologic technology student, said his journey began in a different field.

“It’s sort of a way to commit to finishing the program. I’m already a year in and it’s sort of a reminder of how far I’ve made it and how far I’ve got to go,” Everett said.

Everett said his program can lead to careers such as X-ray technician, MRI, CT and even nuclear medicine, options that blend his interest in science with hands-on patient care.

School leaders say the event is about more than recognition.

“It’s about great careers. Great job opportunities here locally, and pretty quickly,” said Jeffrey Nasse, chancellor of Pima Community College.

State data shows why that matters.

The Office of Economic Opportunity projects Arizona employment will increase to 3,950,414 jobs in 2034 from 3,496,247 jobs in 2024, a gain of 454,167 jobs, or about 1.2% annually. By comparison, U.S. employment is expected to grow by 0.3% annually during that same period.

Among the fastest-growing sectors in Arizona:



Health care and social assistance, 113,466 jobs, 2.1% annually

Construction, 51,798 jobs, 2.1% annually

Manufacturing, 29,435 jobs, 1.4% annually

That demand is already being felt.

Dozens of employers, including companies and military recruiters, were on site during a pre-ceremony job fair, connecting with students for potential jobs, internships and apprenticeships.

“Motivated individuals who are eager to learn, eager to be a team player and ready to serve,” said Jonathan Valdez with the Arizona Air National Guard, describing the types of candidates they are looking for.

For students like Rodriguez, the focus is now on what comes next.

“I feel like I just conquered a mountain. Now I feel like I’m able to pave the path myself but also have a vision,” she said.

While many of the students will continue their education, some planning to transfer to four-year universities, events like this highlight an alternative path, one that can lead directly from the classroom into the workforce.