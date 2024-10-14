Highlighting community: South Tucson hosts first ever 'Day in my Uniform' with Mini Poderosas

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson and Mini Poderosas collaborated in honor of International Day of the Girl on Sunday for an experience Tucson's youth can use to inspire their futures.

RELATED STORY: Who runs the world? Pretty soon, it will be the Mini Poderosas

The event, "A Day in my Uniform," showcased careers in the Tucson Police Department, the FBI, and entrepreneurs like Jacqueline Gallegos with Shotz de Salud.

Azucena Bravo, founder of Mini Poderosas, coordinated this first-ever free event to present the Poderosa of the Year. This award honors a woman in Tucson making an impact in the community. This year, it was awarded to Cassandra Becerra who works for the office of US Representative Raul Grijalva.

For more on future events, go to @MiniPoderosas on Instagram.