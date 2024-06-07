Who runs the world? Pretty soon, it will be the Mini Poderosas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2024 Mini Poderosas Summer Camp wrapped up Thursday, leaving young girls with the confidence to be the next changemakers of Tucson.

The nonprofit was founded by Azucena Bravo around three years ago.

“Originally my idea was just to have a mentorship because growing up, I needed that as a Latina," said Bravo.

This was the fourth annual summer camp and taught girls everything from juice-making to emotional regulation.

“I come here to learn how to be a leader and to learn how to feel stronger. And I learned that you can express yourself anywhere you go," said one of the Mini Poderosas, Aliyana Candler.

Mini Poderosas 2024 Summer Camp Schedule

Day One:



Leadership Class

Dance Class

Day Two:



Mindfulness Walk

Wellness Class

Juicing Class

Yoga

Calm Down/ Sensory Corner

Day Three:



Financial Literacy Lesson

Media Content Creation

Pastry Workshop

Sewing Workshop

Election of Mini Poderosa Officers

Day Four:



Celebrating Final Day at Reid Park Zoo

KGUN 9's Reyna Preciado joined Day Two of the Summer Camp, where Shotz de Salud's Jacqueline Gallegos taught the girls more than a simple lesson in making juice.

”Fighting cancer while taking care of my six kids was tough, but it didn't stop me. During this time, I learned how important it is to handle stress and stay healthy. I stayed trying new ways to feel better, like making special ginger tonics and health juices which we're going to do today,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos was one of the women chosen to share her empowering story. Pati Sanchez, a yoga instructor, also shared why she chooses to volunteer to influence these young girls.

“It takes a village to raise a child, so working together is important, teaching them things that are beneficial to their well-being, their mental health, emotional health. So it's a passion for me to be there for the younger generations,” said Sanchez.

She spent an hour training the girls how to be mindful and to know how to tune in no matter what action they're doing. It's this type of mental strength Azucena Bravo is intentionally introducing to the Mini Poderosas.

“Because they're all going to encounter adversity at some point. So we want to prepare them and give them those life skills. We also teach them leadership so after all that training, they're ready to become the next change makers of the community,” said Bravo.

This nonprofit is still small and is growing with support from the community. To follow along on the Mini Poderosa journey and for updates on future events, follow @MiniPoderosas on Instagram.