Habitat for Humanity Tucson accepting applications for casitas open only to veterans, adults 55 and older

Habitat for Humanity Tucson is accepting applications for its upcoming Casitas on Park community, a development specifically designed only for veterans and adults 55 and older.

The new development on the Southside will include 21 one- and two-bedroom casitas, giving qualified first-time homebuyers a chance to own a home with an affordable monthly mortgage instead of paying rising rent.

Charlie Buchanan, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tucson, says the community is the organization's first-ever designed exclusively for veterans and adults 55 and older.

"It's going to bring affordability and stability to really deserving population," Buchanan said.

He says each home is designed to help residents live independently, with features like step-free entry and accessible layouts. The community is also located near the VA Health Center, public transportation and the brand new Southside Public Safety Complex.

"Both veterans and seniors have worked their whole lives often serving our country, our community, their families, and they deserve stability in homeownership. But right now, they're being priced out. Some are on fixed incomes, and so it's important to have affordable solutions for them." Buchanan said.

To qualify, applicants must be first-time homebuyers living in Pima County, meet income requirements and complete Habitat's homebuyer education program and sweat equity hours.

"We serve primarily 40 to 80%of median income, so low to moderate incomehouseholdsand we bring homeownership into reach for those thatit'sout of reach through the affordable mortgage product," he said. "0% interest loan, all mortgage payments are paying down equity, creating wealth for generations of their household, but it also maintains that affordability."

Demand for the Casitas on Park community has been so high that Habitat has extended the application deadline through the end of August.

Click here for more information from Habitat for Humanity Tucson.

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