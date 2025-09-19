Habitat for Humanities work to build new homes with the Home Ownership Program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple families will soon be moving into new homes after helping build them with Habitat for Humanity Tucson

The organization is doing everything it can to both combat homelessness in Tucson and make sure homes are ready for the winter months.

Now, future homeowners are getting involved in the process of building their forever homes.

Sonia Lizarraga found in a tough spot with no home.

"I was married, and I lost my house, and I tried for many years to get another house for myself. But I can't because it's too expensive,” Lizarraga said.

Needing a way to get out of this situation, she turned to Habitat for Humanity for Help.

“It's a wonderful, marvelous opportunity for many people. And I don't know what to say, but for me, I'm better grateful,” Lizarraga said.

The program helps low-income families get into a home they can afford. Habitat for Humanity partners with local sponsors and helps people who qualify achieve home ownership.

"Right now, we're currently working on finishing 6 homes that are remaining in our neighborhood here,” Habitat for Humanity Director of Marketing and Communications Carmen Noriega stated. “In June, we actually welcomed 12 families to their homes, and we had a home dedication, and we're looking to bring these remaining six families home for the holidays.”

In this year alone, they've added 20 homes in Tucson with 27 more to be built. Local volunteers like Solange Blackman appreciate how much this service gives hope to those less fortunate in the community.

“I do everything in service,” Blackman said. “And it's just one more thing that I could do that helps people, and it's just fun. It's nice that I know that people would be able to have nice homes and that so much work is being put into it.”

They hope to have this neighborhood done by December. That way, they can give the keys over to their future homeowners and welcome them into their homes.