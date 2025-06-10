Grieving Tucson family seeks justice, changes after fatal hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A grieving family is pleading for the driver who struck and killed 63-year-old Robert Netherton to come forward, more than two weeks after he was hit while walking along South Palo Verde Road.

On the evening of May 24, just after 9:30 p.m., Netherton was walking south on Palo Verde Road when he was hit by a truck.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the driver did not stop.

“He was a real kindly sort of person,” said Jon Salvatierra, Netherton’s cousin. “He never had any issue with anyone over his anger.”

Deputies say surveillance footage helped them identify the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck — possibly a 1999–2002 GMC or Chevrolet.

The vehicle is believed to have a white or faded hood and roof, a toolbox in the bed, a spare tire, and may be either a standard or extended cab.

Investigators believe the truck likely sustained damage in the crash.

“The family doesn’t know the exact circumstances of the incident,” Salvatierra said. “And that’s because the person who drove the truck that hit him didn’t stop.”

The stretch of Palo Verde Road where Netherton was walking has no streetlights or sidewalks. Salvatierra said he'd like to see that change.

"Now that I've become more aware of the exact area of where the incident took place... the traffic count, the total lack of lighting in that area late at night and the lack of a dedicated sidewalk... there's so many different circumstances that need to be weighed in any resolution," he said.

Salvatierra said his cousin would’ve been walking along the asphalt shoulder beside the bike path when he was hit.

“When that person failed to acknowledge his situation and come forward, he denied the benefit of all those circumstances,” Salvatierra said.

The family hopes the tragedy will lead to better lighting and infrastructure in the area — and to justice.

“The whole family would like to have this person come forward,” Salvatierra said. “Can’t bring him back, but we can maybe look at this situation to increase visibility.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department via 9-1-1 or anonymously through 88-CRIME.