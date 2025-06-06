Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Southside identified

The 63-year-old man who was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson's south side has been identified as Robert Netherton.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to reports of a man lying in the roadway near the 3600 block of South Palo Verde Road, at around 9:30 p.m. on May 24.

Medical emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Netherton was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

Using surveillance footage near the scene, detectives identified that a dark-colored vehicle was involved. PCSD believes the vehicle was a 1999-2002 GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck, with a white or faded hood and top.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW:

PCSD video of suspect vehicle

The truck also has a toolbox in the bed, along with a spare tire, the news release said, and is either a standard cab or extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

