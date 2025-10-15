Gospel Rescue Mission invests in additional land for future expansion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gospel Rescue Mission, one of Tucson's largest providers for people experiencing homelessness, has purchased just over one acre of land for $300,000 to support future growth and services.

The nonprofit acquired the property directly across the street from its main facility on the Southside, opening possibilities for expanded housing, services, and programs.

"We've got a lot on the drawing board. I mean, we have things planned out for 10 years down the road at least," said Bruce Beikman, communications director for Gospel Rescue Mission.

The organization currently serves 360 individuals through programs like its 12-month addiction recovery program, housing program, and workforce job training program.

"We need more housing. We need more opportunities, we're really big into social enterprise right now," Beikman said.

Their social enterprise efforts include Opportunity Coffee and Cafe, located in a building the nonprofit purchased in 2023, off Palo Verde Road and Michigan Street. The cafe, run by people who call Gospel Rescue Mission home, opens for business on Monday.

As for what the land across the street will become, that’s still being decided.

"It could serve as a donation drop-off. So easy in, easy out, right? We could use it as an intake center where it's just specifically suits that, since we could just bring people right across the street. It's still on the drawing board," Beikman said.

Construction on the new property could begin as early as next year.

