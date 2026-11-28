TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here we are, in that holiday retail season. How many of you are willing to head out to a store instead of doing all your shopping from the couch.

Bass Pro Shops is dedicated to being outdoors. They sell online like any big retailer but build in features like a large in-store aquarium to make you really want you to come in and experience their stores.

David Ahumada and Blanca Mares came in to give their dog Ziggy a free picture with Santa but saw enough to decide they wanted to experience some products the way you can’t on a web page.

David says, “I think the hands-on is really, there's something special about it to be able to sit here and, and see the product, but also see the people, be part of it, be engaged in something bigger than just us behind the screen at home. It's really enjoyable. “

The Bass Pro Shop in Tucson opened in March so this is the store’s first holiday shopping season. Even without Christmas shopping, manager Bruce Miller says this store attracts customers from as far away as Texas, California and Mexico.

For a little extra nudge the store is offering special sale items and it gave shoppers a chance to win gift cards as large as five hundred dollars if they were at the doors when they opened early Black Friday morning.

Santa’s Wonderland is part of the special effort for the season but the store strives to be a year round wonderland people who love the outdoors will want to see in person.

Miller says, “It is a complete experience and that's why we had folks lining up so early uh they love coming in they love looking at all of our taxidermy, all of our hand painted murals, coming in and seeing Santa's Wonderland. We're one of the only retailers that still does this.“

And once they’re in the store, there’s a huge range of gift possibilities from simple socks to ATVs.