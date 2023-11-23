Free Thanksgiving Meal with a side of community support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving came a day early at Gospel Rescue Missionwhere thousands lined up for a free Thanksgiving meal for its 35th annual Thanksgiving Blessing to Go.

In addition to Thanksgiving meals, the event also had live music, activities and other free items.

“It's basically a festival with a full-blown Thanksgiving meal,” said Gospel Rescue Mission’s Director of Public Relations, Bruce Beikman.

The event took months of planning and preparation, donations from the community and work from about 400 volunteers.

Beikman said, “It takes everybody collectively and collaboratively working together to make this possible.”

Attendees could either take the meal to go or they could sit at one of the set-up tables and eat with other community members.

