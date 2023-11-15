Where to donate: Feeling charitable this Thanksgiving?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're feeling charitable this Thanksgiving, KGUN 9's here to help you help others during this season of giving.
There are many food pantries, meal sites and emergency grocery services available across Pima County.
Thanksgiving 2023 Food Resources
- City of Tucson Resource Line | (520) 791-2540
- For those experiencing or at risk of homelessness for medical, mental health, meals, outreach and other help
- Arizona Department of Economic Security | (855) 432-7587
- 316 W. Fort Lowell Rd.
- 1455 S. Alvernon Way
- 2255 W. Ina Rd.
- 4760 S. Park Ave.
- Offers language assistance free of charge to those with limited English proficiency, in addition to Nutrition Assistance, Cash Assistance and some Medical Assistance programs
- 2-1-1 Food, Clothing & Bills - Pima County
- Gospel Rescue Mission Holiday Meals - Tucson
- The Salvation Army Holiday Meals - Green Valley
- The Salvation Army Holiday Meals - Tucson
- Offers hot meals and food stamps, as well as, accepts donations
- Community Food Bank
- (520) 432-7587 | 3003 N. Country Club Rd.
- (520) 882-5641 | 845 N. Main Ave.
- (520) 766-3663 | 931 N. Bisbee Ave., Wilcox, Ariz. 85643
- (520) 682-3001 | 11734 W. Grier Rd, Marana, Ariz. 85653
- (520) 625-5252 | 250 E. Continental Rd., Green Valley, Ariz. 85614
- (520) 398-2942 | 28720 S. Nogales Hwy., Amado, Ariz. 85645
- (520) 281-2790 | 931 N. Bisbee Ave., Wilcox, Ariz. 85643
- (520) 281-2790 | 2636 N. Donna Ave., Nogales, Ariz. 85621
- Food boxes are given through the Emergency Food Assistance Program for low-income people
- Interfaith Community Services Food Bank | (520) 297-6049
- 2820 W. Ina Rd.
- 3003 N. Country Club Rd.
- 3003 N. Country Club Rd.
- Must bring a picture ID and live in Pima County to qualify
- Gospel Rescue Mission - Food Box
- (520) 740-1501 | 4550 S Palo Verde Rd.
- Please call before going, Tucson residents only
- University of Arizona Campus Pantry
- (520) 621-2211 | 1303 E. University Blvd.
- Available to students and staff with campus ID, but anyone may donate
Free Thanksgiving Cold Meals in Pima County
- Holy Family Church
- (520) 623-6773 | 338 W. University Blvd.
- Sunday 3 – 4 p.m.
- Life in Christ Community Church
- (520) 746-0254 | 102 E. Palmdale St.
- Tuesday and Thursday 5 – 6 p.m.
- Sunday 8 – 8:45 a.m.
- Saguaro Christian Church
- (520) 296-5901 | 8302 E. Broadway Blvd.
- Wednesday 5 – 6:30 p.m.
- (520) 907-9057 | 288 N. Church Ave.
- Thursday 10 - 10:30 a.m.
Free Thanksgiving Snack Packs in Pima County
- Grace St. Paul Joseph’s Pantry
- (520) 327-6857 | 2331 E. Adams St.
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Sharon Seventh-day Adventist Church
- (520) 261-1881 | 955 N. 10th Ave.
- Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- PLEASE NOTE: Closed every first Tuesday of the month
Free Thanksgiving Hot Meals in Pima County
- (520) 907-9057 | 288 N. Church Ave.
- Sunday 10 - 10:30 a.m.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
- (520) 327-7121 | 2450 E. Fort Lowell
- Monday 5 - 6 p.m.
- Closed on federal holidays
HIS Presence Church Arizona, formerly known as Living Faith Christian Church
- (520) 722-2217 | 4108 E. North St.
- Grab-and-go meals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
- Food boxes on Thursday from 1 - 5 p.m. (closed federal holidays)
- Grocery rescue items on Tuesday from 3 - 5 p.m.
- Proof of address and photo ID are required
- Casa Maria Soup Kitchen
- (520) 624-0312 | 352 E. 25th St.
- Everyday from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.
- Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas
- Southside Presbyterian Church
- (520) 623-6857 | 317 W. 23rd St.
- Monday and Friday from 7:30 - 9 a.m.
- Tucson Food Share
- (520) 222-9242 | 2500 N. Stone Ave.
- Monday and Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m.
- Saturday 8 - 10 a.m.
- Lot on 22nd
- (520) 331-4209 | 4431 E. 22nd St.
- Thursday and Sunday 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Friendship Ministry Baptist Church
- (520) 622-2690 | 850 N. 11th Ave.
- Every second and fourth Saturday at 11 a.m.
Suggested Thanksgiving Donations
- Canned meats
- Peanut butter
- Canned soups
- Dry pasta (whole grain preferred)
- Spaghetti sauce in cans
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Whole grain breakfast cereal
- Extra citrus and produce from home gardens
- SpaghettiOs
- Chili beans
- Ravioli in pop-top cans
- Adult and children diapers
- Wipes
