Where to donate: Feeling charitable this Thanksgiving?

Food pantries, meal sites, plus emergency grocery services
The Salvation Army is asking for food donations as Thanksgiving approaches.
Salvation Army serves free Thanksgiving meals to dozens in need
Posted at 9:00 AM, Nov 15, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're feeling charitable this Thanksgiving, KGUN 9's here to help you help others during this season of giving.

There are many food pantries, meal sites and emergency grocery services available across Pima County.

Thanksgiving 2023 Food Resources

  • City of Tucson Resource Line  | (520) 791-2540
    • For those experiencing or at risk of homelessness for medical, mental health, meals, outreach and other help
  • Arizona Department of Economic Security  | (855) 432-7587
  • 2-1-1 Food, Clothing & Bills - Pima County
    • Gospel Rescue Mission Holiday Meals - Tucson
    • The Salvation Army Holiday Meals - Green Valley
    • The Salvation Army Holiday Meals - Tucson
    • Offers hot meals and food stamps, as well as, accepts donations
  • Community Food Bank
    • (520) 432-7587 | 3003 N. Country Club Rd.
    • (520) 882-5641 | 845 N. Main Ave.
    • (520) 766-3663 | 931 N. Bisbee Ave., Wilcox, Ariz. 85643
    • (520) 682-3001 | 11734 W. Grier Rd, Marana, Ariz. 85653
    • (520) 625-5252 | 250 E. Continental Rd., Green Valley, Ariz. 85614
    • (520) 398-2942 | 28720 S. Nogales Hwy., Amado, Ariz. 85645
    • (520) 281-2790 | 931 N. Bisbee Ave., Wilcox, Ariz. 85643
    • (520) 281-2790 | 2636 N. Donna Ave., Nogales, Ariz. 85621
    • Food boxes are given through the Emergency Food Assistance Program for low-income people
  • Interfaith Community Services Food Bank | (520) 297-6049
    • 2820 W. Ina Rd.
    • Must bring a picture ID and live in Pima County to qualify
  • Gospel Rescue Mission - Food Box
    • (520) 740-1501 | 4550 S Palo Verde Rd.
    • Please call before going, Tucson residents only
  • University of Arizona Campus Pantry
    • (520) 621-2211 | 1303 E. University Blvd.
    • Available to students and staff with campus ID, but anyone may donate

Volunteers at the Salvation Army
Volunteers working to get the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving dinner prepared.

Free Thanksgiving Cold Meals in Pima County

Free Thanksgiving Snack Packs in Pima County

Free Thanksgiving Hot Meals in Pima County

    • HIS Presence Church Arizona, formerly known as Living Faith Christian Church

      • (520) 722-2217 | 4108 E. North St.
      • Grab-and-go meals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
      • Food boxes on Thursday from 1 - 5 p.m. (closed federal holidays)
      • Grocery rescue items on Tuesday from 3 - 5 p.m.
      • Proof of address and photo ID are required
    • Casa Maria Soup Kitchen
      • (520) 624-0312 | 352 E. 25th St.
      • Everyday from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.
      • Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas
    • Lot on 22nd
      • (520) 331-4209 | 4431 E. 22nd St.
      • Thursday and Sunday 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

    Suggested Thanksgiving Donations

    • Canned meats
    • Peanut butter
    • Canned soups
    • Dry pasta (whole grain preferred)
    • Spaghetti sauce in cans
    • Canned fruits and vegetables
    • Whole grain breakfast cereal
    • Extra citrus and produce from home gardens
    • SpaghettiOs
    • Chili beans
    • Ravioli in pop-top cans
    • Adult and children diapers
    • Wipes

