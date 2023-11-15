Where to donate: Feeling charitable this Thanksgiving?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're feeling charitable this Thanksgiving, KGUN 9's here to help you help others during this season of giving.

There are many food pantries, meal sites and emergency grocery services available across Pima County.

Thanksgiving 2023 Food Resources

Free Thanksgiving Cold Meals in Pima County

Free Thanksgiving Snack Packs in Pima County

Grace St. Paul Joseph’s Pantry

(520) 327-6857 | 2331 E. Adams St. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Sharon Seventh-day Adventist Church

(520) 261-1881 | 955 N. 10th Ave. Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Closed every first Tuesday of the month



Free Thanksgiving Hot Meals in Pima County

Z Mansion - Workship Project (520) 907-9057 | 288 N. Church Ave. Sunday 10 - 10:30 a.m.



Northminster Presbyterian Church (520) 327-7121 | 2450 E. Fort Lowell Monday 5 - 6 p.m. Closed on federal holidays



HIS Presence Church Arizona, formerly known as Living Faith Christian Church (520) 722-2217 | 4108 E. North St. Grab-and-go meals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Food boxes on Thursday from 1 - 5 p.m. (closed federal holidays) Grocery rescue items on Tuesday from 3 - 5 p.m. Proof of address and photo ID are required



Casa Maria Soup Kitchen

(520) 624-0312 | 352 E. 25th St. Everyday from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas



Southside Presbyterian Church

(520) 623-6857 | 317 W. 23rd St. Monday and Friday from 7:30 - 9 a.m.

Tucson Food Share

(520) 222-9242 | 2500 N. Stone Ave. Monday and Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday 8 - 10 a.m.



Lot on 22nd

(520) 331-4209 | 4431 E. 22nd St. Thursday and Sunday 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.



Friendship Ministry Baptist Church

(520) 622-2690 | 850 N. 11th Ave. Every second and fourth Saturday at 11 a.m.



Suggested Thanksgiving Donations

Canned meats

Peanut butter

Canned soups

Dry pasta (whole grain preferred)

Spaghetti sauce in cans

Canned fruits and vegetables

Whole grain breakfast cereal

Extra citrus and produce from home gardens

SpaghettiOs

Chili beans

Ravioli in pop-top cans

Adult and children diapers

Wipes

