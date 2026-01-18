Fort Lowell Shootout kicks into Day 2

The Fort Lowell Shootout returned to Tucson for its 36th year, drawing hundreds of youth soccer teams from across the nation and Mexico for one of the country's biggest youth soccer tournaments.

The energy was high as the tournament entered its second day, with teams sharing what it means to win or lose as they advance through the competition.

The RSL Royals have been preparing for months leading up to this moment. Team members said their preparation has paid off, noting improved communication and teamwork over the past six months.

"It's been pretty good. I think that we've been talking a lot, and I think that we've been doing better as a team than we have the past six months or so," one player said.

For these young athletes, spending time together as a team is what they value most. The team practices twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, building the foundation for their tournament performance.

Coach Matthew Flores led the RSL Royals to victory in their recent match, praising his team's cohesive play.

"The girls played very well. They played a cohesive game, combined really well, had some nice goals," Flores said.

The win added to what has already been a memorable weekend for the team and their families.

"I now have memories of them playing and doing the parade and just playing games. I think this will be something they remember for the rest of our lives," Flores said.

The team emphasized their collective approach to both success and setbacks.

"But like, we're trying not to put it on like pressure on one person. Like we lose together as a team. And win together as a team," an RSL Royals player said.

The RSL Royals are just one of roughly 400 teams participating in the tournament, featuring athletes ages 6 to 19.

Another team, the Coronado Athletic Club, also shared their positive tournament experience.

"It's been really great. We've done lots of teamwork. We've come together as a group. It's been a really good season so far," a Coronado player said.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday, Jan.18th.