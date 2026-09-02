Flying under the radar: Tucson International expects steady business this Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day weekend travelers flying through Tucson International Airport are likely to find steady passenger traffic but relatively short security lines, according to airport officials.

Edgar Lopez, who flew into Tucson from Houston, arrived early to avoid larger crowds and to make it in time for his son’s birthday. Lopez, who works in construction, said he was also aware of the holiday weekend because his workplace would be closed Monday.

“I know the weekend is a holiday because I work in construction and Monday we’re gonna stay closed,” Lopez said.

His flight to Tucson was smooth, but the airport itself appeared busier after he arrived.

“Right here? I see a lot of people in the airport,” he said.

Austin Wright, chief communications officer for the Tucson Airport Authority, said passenger traffic can vary throughout the day, with a midday rush often bringing more people into the terminal. Even then, he said Tucson International Airport generally remains manageable.

“But we are so fortunate here at TUS that it really is easy no matter the time of day you fly,” Wright said. “No security wait should be anymore than 15 mins.”

Wright said that expectation should hold throughout the Labor Day weekend. Unlike major travel periods such as Thanksgiving and Memorial Day, Labor Day is not one of Tucson International Airport’s largest drivers of passenger traffic.

The airport also remains on its summer flight schedule.

“We’re still on our summer schedules here at Tucson International Airport, which means we have about 50 daily departures compared to the 70 we have during peak season, like winter and spring,” Wright said.

Nationwide, however, AAA reported strong demand for Labor Day travel. Its latest booking data showed domestic airfares were up 2% from last year, while prices to the most popular destinations had risen nearly 20%.

Wright said the holiday can still present challenges, particularly for people who do not fly regularly.

“It shouldn’t be too crazy here at TUS,” he said. “Just give yourself a couple of extra minutes as holiday travel usually brings out a traveler that doesn’t fly very often. So that requires them a few extra minutes to get used to the process.”

AAA likewise recommends that air travelers allow extra time at the airport, monitor flight status and plan ahead for the busiest parts of the holiday travel period.

For Lopez, arriving early helped make the trip easier — and ensured he could spend the holiday weekend with family.