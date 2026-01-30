First community bike ride of 2026 rolls out on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're looking for a fun, free way to get active and connect with the community, join the first community ride of 2026 today.

The ride begins at El Pueblo Center (101 W. Irvington Rd.) on the Southside in the north parking lot. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with riders rolling out at 6:30 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving early.

The ride is free and open to everyone. Those who don't have a bike can reserve one by calling 520-261-5446.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.