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Fireworks cause large brush fire near South Treat and East 36th

Tucson Fire says they were called to a tree fire just after 9:00 Saturday night, taking an hour to put everything out
TFD TREE FIRE
Tucson Fire Department
TFD TREE FIRE
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire department saying fireworks were the reason for a large brush fire Saturday night.

The department says they were called just after 9:00 p.m. to a tree fire near South Treat Avenue and East 36th Street, taking about an hour for them to put it out.

Fireworks were found in the street, and are believed to be what started the fire.

TFD also says this marks the second time in the past two years this area has caught on fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

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