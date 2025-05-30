Catholic Community Services suspends senior meal program due to lack of funding

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect new information KGUN 9 received about continued meal delivery.

Catholic Community Services (CCS) is suspending its senior meal program due to "significant state funding cuts," according to a media release from the organization.

The loss of funding is related to state-level funding cuts to senior nutrition programs in Pima County, and the discontinuation of COVID-era funding, according to the release.

Kromer says suspension of the program will directly affect 300 senior and 24 staff members. CCS will also be suspending six senior meal sites:



El Pueblo Activity Senior Center

Quincie Douglas Center

Ellie Towne Community Center

Saguaro Christian Church

Casa de Esperanza in Green Valley

Ajo Community Center

Meal distribution at these centers will end on June 15.

“Suspending these services is devastating to our senior community,” said Elena Dwyre, CEO of Catholic Community Services. “Our congregate meal centers provide more than just a meal—they serve as vital social hubs. For many of our seniors, this is their only opportunity for face-to-face interaction, which is essential for mental health and combating social isolation.”

Dwyre says the cuts to services was a last resort, but that CCS "can no longer afford to provide these meals without reliable funding."

CCS will also suspend its involvement in a home-delivered meals program, starting June 15, citing constrained funding from Pima Council on Aging's senior nutrition contracts.

Sarah Spearman, PCOA's vice president, philanthropy and communications, said PCOA will assume direct responsibility for the program.

Spearman said PCOA has transitioned to a new provider, Mom's Meals, and there will be no interruption of service for any currently enrolled meal-delivery clients.

To donate directly to CCS, you can visit its website and choose “CCS Senior Services” or contact CCS directly at (520) 670-0854.

Pima Council on Aging is the recipient of KGUN 9's May Giving Project. You can find out more about their work and make a donation through our Giving Project page.