Excitement builds ahead of 101st Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rodeo fans heading to La Fiesta de los Vaqueros this year can expect an action-packed celebration as Tucson's historic rodeo marks its 101st year.

The festivities officially begin Saturday, but Thursday's media day at the rodeo grounds offered a behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect from Tucson's longest-running community event.

I got to see crews running horses in the arena and met hometown legend Sam Merriman, operations manager of the Tucson Rodeo and former NFL linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks.

"Oh, I'm excited for this rodeo. And like right now, we know the weather's going to be good, supposedly, but the forecast is so good," Merriman said.

Media day showcased what it takes to bring Tucson's rodeo tradition to life, from preparing the arena to welcoming competitors from across Arizona and beyond.

Organizers say the rodeo is more than just a competition—it's a tradition that's been part of Tucson for generations.

"It's a family event. This is the longest continuously running community event in Tucson and it has a lot of history behind it. It's the heritage of Tucson, the culture," said Ken Marcus, vice chair of the Tucson Rodeo Committee.

The rodeo began in 1925 and continues to grow. Organizers say they're always trying to improve the fan experience.

"Whether it be changing the parking lot around, building bigger beer stands, making more concessionary available--we do it so that when people come out here, we make sure they have a good time," said Mark Baird, chairman of the Tucson Rodeo Committee.

Top contestants from across the country will compete at the rodeo, along with strong talent from right here in Southern Arizona and the Navajo Nation.

"There's a couple that will be up the first weekend, and they're out of Marana, Arizona. That's Joseph Parsons and Tate Wiley," Merriman said.

With some performances expected to sell out, Marcus has advice for fans.

"You need to get your tickets quick," Marcus said.

The rodeo gates open every day at 10 a.m. Fans can expect a full day of performances and lots of food and drinks, with more than 100 vendors in attendance.

The rodeo runs from February 21st through March 1st.

