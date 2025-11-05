El Güero Canelo opens new Southside location next to original site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — El Güero Canelo has officially opened its newest location on Tucson's Southside, marking a full-circle moment for the beloved restaurant chain. The new location sits next to the same spot where the original El Güero Canelo first opened more than 30 years ago.

"A lot of people dream about a new car, whatever, but I dreamed about this for years," said Daniel Contreras, owner of El Güero Canelo.

The original El Güero Canelo opened right beside the new building in 1993, establishing itself as a local restaurant known for its Sonoran hot dogs and hometown pride. The restaurant has since expanded to multiple locations across Tucson.

"I promised them I will make a new restaurant 20 years ago, and this is it," Contreras said.

Contreras described the opening day as a dream come true, saying it feels like winning the lottery after years of planning.

"There's no words to explain this. There's no words to see--to tell you how much satisfied I am," Contreras said.

Among the first customers to walk through the doors was Wally Paton, a longtime friend of Contreras who has visited the restaurant for years. He was the first person to order today.

"I'm in tears. I mean, these are tears of joy," Paton said.

The new location features more than just the restaurant. Attached to it is a carnicería, which is Spanish for butcher shop, expanding the business's offerings to include fresh meats.

"Since day number one, I love quality," Contreras said.

This expansion represents Contreras' last major project before his planned retirement next spring. The opening marks the end of an era for the restaurateur who has built El Güero Canelo into a Tucson staple.

"Gracias, gracias, gracias, Tucson!" Contreras said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.