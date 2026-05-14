Cooling Tucson, one heat relief kit at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With triple-digit temperatures already settling into Tucson, community leaders and volunteers assembled nearly 1,600 heat relief kits at the El Pueblo Recreation Center to help vulnerable residents stay safe this summer.

Ward 5 Council Member Selina Barajas joined volunteers for the effort, which was organized through city outreach to identify what items unsheltered community members need most.

"By using data and analyzing what is needed out on the community is really important to us, so we can put this care packets together to satisfy the needs of the unsheltered community," said Thelma Magallanes, project supervisor for Tucson Housing & Community Development.

Each kit includes a water bottle, foot care, feminine hygiene items, hydration packs and much more.

With seven heat-related deaths already reported in Pima County this year, Barajas said the timing of the event is critical.

"We're entering our summer season and here in Tucson, Arizona, every summer is getting hotter," Barajas said.

For Barajas, the event meant more to her than just packing bags.

"I'm just really honored to serve this community, and I want to make sure that our neighbors are taking care of all of our neighbors," Barajas said.

Magallanes says the kits also serve as a bridge to connect people with available services.

"While we're doing outreach, this is how we let them know what's going on and the services that we have available to them. This is what helps us to engage with low-income families, with the unsheltered community," Magallanes said.

The kits will be distributed throughout the summer at outreach events, cooling centers and to people experiencing homelessness across Tucson.

El Pueblo Recreation Center, where the event was held, is one of six city-operated cooling centers. The centers will operate from June through September.

Find more information on cooling centers here.

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