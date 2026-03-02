Competitors in the Tucson Rodeo wrap up two weeks of events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Competitors from across the country took part in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding and several other events across two weekends at the Tucson Rodeo.

Cooper Filipek, a 23-year-old bareback riding competitor from South Dakota, has been riding for 10 years.

"It's the life that nobody else really gets to live so I thank God to be able to do that," Filipek said.

He said the sport is a humbling and unique way of life.

"It's pretty humbling compared to life. You think you know one thing until you get on a horse the next time and it shows you you don't know exactly what you know you're talking about," Filipek said.

Filipek said staying competitive requires a 30-minute workout every day. When he can't get on an actual horse, he said he practices on the spurboard.

"We take a beating and we got to be able to be limber and be able to still be flexible," Filipek said.

Bryce Eck, a bareback riding competitor from Kansas, has been riding for seven years. Last year was his first year competing at the Tucson Rodeo.

"Making a good ride, that's what you live for, you also practice for, that perfect ride," Eck said.

Eck said mental focus is key to performing well.

"Just keep a heavy mindset, just stay sharp in every way I can. That's what kind of brings me, gets it good at the rodeos," Eck said.

Winners at the rodeo take home a belt buckle and prize money.

For anyone hoping to compete in a rodeo someday, Filipek had simple advice.

"Don't give up, just keep trying, keep going," Filipek said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.