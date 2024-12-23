Community spirit shines at 54th annual Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A recent survey by PWC found that over half of U.S. consumers described their financial situation as “strained” during the holidays.

As rising costs put a financial strain on families nationwide, the annual Miracle on 31st Street brought hope and joy to Tucson’s south side.

The event, now in its 54th year, saw lines of families wrapping around Kennedy Park, eagerly awaiting free holiday gifts.

The tradition began over five decades ago when Ramon Gonzales hosted a small giveaway in his front yard at 33rd and 6th. What started as a neighborhood act of kindness has since grown into a cherished community event, now led by his son, Manuel Gonzales.

The organization experienced a minor miracle as the event grew near, with a shortage of toys looming.

“By the time it gets to December, if we’re lacking it’s like a needlethread. We’re stressing that we’re not going to have enough toys,” said Melissa Sanchez, Secretary of Ramon’s Miracle on 31st St. “But by the grace of the big man upstairs we’re able to make it possible.”

She says that they had just two bikes a week ago but the community donated over a dozen additional bikes for the giveaway. “It shows that we can do anything and make it possible with spirit and wanting to give.”

Another volunteer, Larry Gonzales (no relation to Ramon) got involved after being a beneficiary of Ramon’s kindness as a child.

“I was one of those kids in line,” he said. “Ramon was like a father figure to me and Manny said ‘let’s keep this going because it’s what dad would’ve wanted. So I’ll do whatever I can to help out.”

This year’s celebration was especially poignant as families grappled with rising costs. Maria Perez, a Tucson resident, shared the challenges she’s faced this season.

“Everything at the store is at least twenty percent higher,” Perez said. “You don’t have enough to give [your kids] all the gifts they want.”

Maria’s son, Andres, says he appreciates the community’s effort to ensure families in need can enjoy their Christmas.

“We’ve been through some hard times lately,” he said. “I’m happy we have this opportunity to get some free gifts.”

The event offered more than just gifts; it provided a sense of community and support. Alongside the toy distribution, attendees enjoyed live music, free food, a lowrider car show and a visit from Santa Claus.

“It takes a community to raise children,” said Nicki Marchetta, a single mother who waited in line with her kids to receive gifts. “Without the community, I wouldn’t have as much support. This means a lot.”

For some, like Jennifer Fung, who’s raising four children—three of whom are on the autism spectrum—the event was a lifeline.

“I had an accident in May that put me out of work for months,” she said.

While she applied to other gift programs, such as Toys For Tots, she was too late in meeting the deadline due to unexpected illnesses in her family. “I figured I could work through November, then everything would be fine but then everyone got sick,” she said.

She says that Manuel allowed her to take gifts home for her two children who were unable to attend due to autism-related over-stimulus. “Honestly, it’s a great blessing,” she says. “This is the best thing that could have happened.”

Larry Gonzales says that these situations prove why this event is so important to the community.

“I’m a parent myself and I know what they go through,” he said. “I did the struggle too so I want to pay it back.”

While the event occurs during the holidays, Miracle on 31st Street continues to collect money and toys year-round for next year’s event. More information on donations and the organization can be found on the Miracle on 31st St. website.