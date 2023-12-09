Ramon's Miracle on 31st returning to South Tucson for annual Christmas Party

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ramon's Miracle on 31st is ready to celebrate 53 years in the community, and is bringing the tradition back to its roots.

Starting in 1970, Ramon Gonzales made it his mission to get gifts for the children in his neighborhood of South Tucson.

The tradition grew for years and years, eventually flourishing into an annual party which attracted thousands of families. The Gonzales family moved the event from South Tucson to Marana, and other parts of town.

In 2020, Ramon Gonzales died from COVID-19. The Gonzales' family has continued carrying his tradition, but his son says it hasn't been the same. Still, Manuel Gonzales tells KGUN 9 he is beyond thankful for the community's donations.

He hopes to bring as many toys as possible to as many families as possible, just as his dad always did. This year, the donations are much less than the amount they usually have a week away from the event.

“So, it gets to the roof roughly, but this year, we’re very short,” said Manuel Gonzales.

For this year's Christmas party, the family is hosting it in South Tucson on Dec. 17.

“We moved out of South Tucson, but now we’re coming back into South Tucson, it’s been years and years, we haven’t been there,” explained Manuel Gonzales.

Truly Nolen has partnered with Ramon's Miracle on 31st for eight years. The extermination company hosts car drives to promote donations. This year, they filled a Truly Nolen limo for the first time.

“I’ve seen 8-10,000 families show up, and knowing just the times that we live in and the need that there is in the community, that we see so much giving in the community,” said Ray Rico with Truly Nolen.

To honor the legacy of Ramon Gonzales, the family hopes to meet or exceed donations from previous years. Anyone hoping to donate can go to the following locations:

The 53rd annual Ramon's Miracle on 31st Christmas Party will be at Tucson Greyhound Park in South Tucson at 2601 S. 3rd Ave. on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As always, everyone is welcome.