Community rallies to support 14-year-old student with cerebral palsy after a violent attack in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of community members gathered at Mission Manor Park on Sunday to support 14-year-old Ruben Perez, a high school student with cerebral palsy who was beaten earlier this month, and to take a stand against youth violence.

I spoke with the organizers and the Perez family on the South Side to see what the continued support means to them.

According to Isabel Perez, Ruben's mother, a social media video that has since been taken down showed a couple of teens punching, kicking and dragging Ruben on the ground.

Marc Monroy

Tucson police say two teens have since been charged in connection to the attack, facing assault and robbery charges. Because the suspects are minors, their names are not being released.

"I feel nice and relaxed because I know justice is being served for my son," Isabel said.

Ruben had a neurological exam last week, and the results were concerning. He will now undergo therapy to address his head injuries.

"It came out a bit negative but he's going to go to therapy," Isabel said.

Marc Monroy

Ruben is continuing to recover and goes back to school on Tuesday.

The video of the attack moved Lupita Martinez and Yesenia Tracy to act. They organized a rally earlier this month where hundreds lined the streets. Dozens more answered the call again this Sunday, bringing bikes and a DJ to the park.

"We want to make sure that we're increasing awareness," Martinez said.

"The community needs to be better; it's not just a law enforcement issue, it starts in the home. Parents need to monitor behavior and engage in conversation with their kids," Martinez said.

Marc Monroy

"They need to grow up and also be held responsible for their actions, bottom line," Tracy said.

"I want to give a big thanks to everybody who has supported us and may god bless you all," Isabel said.

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