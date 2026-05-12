Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona prepares for rise in summer demand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona says summer is one of their busiest times of year.

During the school year, many children rely on free or reduced meal programs at school, but once summer break begins, families can suddenly lose access to those meals—creating what many call the "summer hunger gap."

“So many of our children depend on school breakfast and lunch during the year. In our case here in Southern Arizona and the five counties that we serve, that's 88,000 children," said Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Jayroe says of those 88,000 children, 52,000 of them are already at risk for hunger. She adds that rising food and housing costs are having a major impact on working families.

“In the summer, unless they're participating in a summer camp or some kind of activity, it's much, much harder for families to make ends meet," Jayroe said.

Jayroe says food banks are also seeing a 33% increase in demand statewide.

“We're seeing a lot of uneasiness amongst people in general. So many things are changing. Nobody knows when this inflation is going to stop. They don't know when the price of gas is going to start to go down again. We've had cuts in some of the funding that families normally depend on," Jayroe said.

With a rising demand, the food bank provides summer feeding programs to help fill the gap.

“Right now, we're reaching about 6,200 children and we do that primarily through our summer feeding programs that take place in schools and other camps," she said.

The food bank’s Summer Nutrition Kit Program starts May 26 and runs through August 5, ensuring kids have a nutritious meal five days out of the week including a weekend pack that is provided each Friday.

Community members looking for food assistance or volunteer opportunities at the food bank can find more information here.