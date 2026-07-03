Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona expands hours as SNAP delays leave thousands of families without aid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is expanding its hours to help families affected by delays and errors in SNAP benefits caused by changes from the Big Beautiful Bill.

Delays and errors in SNAP aid have created a backlog of cases, resulting in a decline in SNAP enrollment at the Arizona Department of Economic Security, one of the worst in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As of July 2026, AZDES error rate sits at 10.8%, well above the 6% error threshold set by the federal government. AZDES says if it cannot get the errors below the national average soon, the state could have to pay $300 million in federal penalties.

AZDES attributes the errors and delays to the changes implemented by the Big Beautiful Bill last year, including stricter work requirements and more documents to qualify for eligibility, but says the department is working to bring the number of SNAP errors below the threshold.

The new requirements in SNAP benefits have been causing delays and cutting hundreds of thousands of Arizona families from aid since the Big Beautiful Bill passed last year.

The Harast family is among thousands across Arizona who have been relying on the Community Food Bank to stay afloat.

"Yeah, we're here because we've been struggling. It's really hard right now to get the food stamps," Shiloh Harast said.

Shiloh and Cory Harast have been waiting for over a year to get their SNAP benefits. Changes in SNAP requirements keep delaying their case, and without the Community Food Bank, they say they cannot feed their kids.

"We contacted DES multiple times to actually see where we were in line, and that process was really hard," Cory Harast said. "You can't get a hold of anyone, even something to find out the process of food stamps."

A SNAP benefit user who wished to remain anonymous spoke to KGUN 9. She has been waiting months for her food stamps, but errors at AZDES keep delaying her case.

"We're into month three of not having food stamps," she said. "I'm a single mom. My daughter's on the autism spectrum."

This SNAP user has been using food banks to feed her daughter," but after being delayed so many times, she says she cannot go on like this.

"And at that point, I ugly cried. I blubbered. And I said, you know, my daughter, I don't know how I'm going to feed my kid. I don't know what I'm going to do," she said.

AZDES attributes the errors and delays to the quick changes implemented by the Big Beautiful Bill, but says the department is working to bring the number of SNAP errors below the national average.

In the meantime, the Community Food Bank has adjusted its hours, staying open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, and staying open every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

"It is definitely very important for organizations such as a food bank, not only to fill in the gap, but to actually be here for folks," Sio Castillo of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said. "We are that lifeline in between them getting SNAP, and them being able to get food on the table for their families."