Community first: South Tucson FD continues holiday traditions; 'Southside Picture Day' debuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Community events in South Tucson and on the Southside are bringing people together this holiday season, with one continuing a decades-long tradition and another making its debut with a focus on representation and connection.

For 20 years, the City of South Tucson Fire Department has helped spread holiday cheer through its annual Christmas toy event. The tradition focused on giving back returns Saturday morning.

Despite major changes to the future of the department, Fire Captain Andy Luna reassures they are still showing up for South Tucsonans.

"Although the city has decided to let go of its entire fire department reserves and full-time personnel included—we will continue to put on this event for the children and the families here in South Tucson," Luna said.

Luna shares what families can expect at their event.

"They line up outside with their children. They come into the event. We have an assortment of toys that they can pick from. They come inside. We feed them pizza. Santa's inside. They sit with Santa. They take pictures with Santa. And at the end, we give them a food box," Luna said.

He adds this event was made possible with help from community partners like the Marine Corps League, Desert Pueblo Retirement Community and Rincon Country East for helping collect toys.

South Tucson Fire Department's Christmas event is Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marine Corps League, 216 E. 29th St. (supplies are limited for this event).

More Christmas events on Saturday, Dec. 20 in South Tucson:



Barrio Restoration's "Barrio Christmas" at Mariposa Park from 10 a.m. till noon.

The first 50 children will receive a festive stocking with treats! Mariposa Park is located at 301 E. Aviation Dr.

Revival City Winter Event at 2618 S. 6th Ave. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be a free toy drive, food, live music and a basketball tournament.



Just a few miles away, a Southside event is making its debut Sunday morning, centered on storytelling, reflection and community pride.

Photojournalist Geraldine Espinosa is hosting Southside Picture Day , a free portrait event, at Studio Fuerza.

"I want to create this moment of love and safety and give my community a gift," Espinosa said.

Her love for photography was sparked by flipping through her family's photo albums as a kid.

"I really like looking at those pictures and thinking about, you know, what was going on in the world. What were you doing? How old were you? What were your friends like? What music were you listening to? Whose party is this? You know?" Espinosa said.

She says the event is about more than just photos. It's about capturing the beauty of everyday life on the Southside and its people.

"Showing the faces of my community is important to me because I feel like, especially now, there has been a lot of portrayal in the media of my community or communities like mine that aren't necessarily representative of all the beauty that exists here," Espinosa said.

Guests can expect free black and white 35MM film portraits, music from local DJs, flash tattoos and a coffee truck.

Southside Picture Day is Sunday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Studio Fuerza, 5244 S. 12th Ave. RSVP here.

