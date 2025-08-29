Community cleanup this Saturday on the Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This Saturday morning, put on your hat, strap up your boots and spray on some sunscreen to help with the Rose Neighborhood cleanup on the Southside.

The community cleanup of 16th Ave. and nearby streets is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The meeting point is at 801 W. Michigan St. by the flower pots.

The Rose Neighborhood, Barrio Restoration and Tucson Clean and Beautiful are organizing the event.

They recommend that you bring plenty of water and wear closed-toe shoes.

Carne asada burritos will be provided after the cleanup.

RSVP information is here.