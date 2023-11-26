Civil attorney for Derek Chauvin releases statement following prison stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Erickson, the attorney who represented Derek Chauvin in his civil suit, issued a statement on Saturday, largely calling out the federal prison over the lack of transparency in notifying Chauvin's legal team and family after the former Minneapolis police officer was reportedly stabbed Friday afternoon.

Erickson's statement highlighted the absence of updates on Chauvin's condition or current location, stating, "Neither Chauvin’s legal team nor his family have been provided with any updates on his condition or his current location."

This incident marks the second security lapse at the facility in the past year, following an inmate's attempt to shoot a visitor with a gun last November.

He criticized the prison, asserting that it is "suffering from a complete lack of institutional control."

The stabbing occurred on Friday afternoon around 12:30, according to a release from the Bureau of Prisons, which did not directly name Chauvin.

However, the press secretary for the Minnesota Attorney General has indicated that Chauvin is expected to survive.

The prison did not provide an update on Saturday.

In Minneapolis, Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke with ABC-affiliate KSTP, emphasizing the importance of safety for all individuals, regardless of their accusations.

"Anyone who’s assaulted like this, regardless of what they’ve been accused of, deserves to be safe, and that’s certainly not cause for any celebration," O'Hara said.

The full statement can be found below:

I have been in contact with Derek’s prison on no less than six occasions and also with Derek’s immediate family. Neither our law firm nor any of Derek’s immediate family who have attempted to contact the prison have been provided with any updates on his condition or his current location.



As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous. It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen.



When I read earlier today in the Associated Press that this same prison allowed one of its inmates access to a firearm a little over a year ago, I concluded that this institution is suffering from a complete lack of institutional control. How the family members who are in charge of Derek’s decisions regarding his personal medical care and his emergency contact were not informed after his stabbing further indicates the institution’s poor procedures and lack of institutional control.



Although Derek’s family assumes he is stable because of a third-party report (not direct contact), they are understandably doubtful because of the lack of transparency that has permeated this ordeal. I hope you all find it strange and troubling, as we do, that the media has been provided more information than Derek’s attorneys or immediate family.



I would like you all to imagine how you would feel if this was your son, brother, or father who was stabbed and forced to suffer alone, his location concealed from you. This is completely unacceptable. If this is standard procedure, the procedure must be changed. Greg Erickson