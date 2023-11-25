AP: Derek Chauvin stabbed in federal prison in Tucson

The Associated Press reports that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tucson.

In a statement that does not mention Chauvin by name, the Bureau of Prisons says an "incarcerated individual" was assaulted at FCI Tucson around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

It goes on to say that "responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual" who was "transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation."

The statement says no employees were injured and the public was not in danger at any time.

Chauvin was transferred to FCI Tucson in August 2022 to simultaneously serve a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights and a 22 and a half year state sentence for second degree murder.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement Friday evening:

“Violence is barbaric and tragic, and should never be cause for celebration. Derek Chauvin’s conduct on May 25, 2020, was unequivocally criminal and resulted in death. Today’s news is cause for quiet reflection as the world continues to process, and Minneapolis tries to heal, from very open wounds.”

This is a developing story.