Blood supplies hit critical low as Red Cross declares emergency shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Red Cross has declared an emergency shortage of blood and platelets as donations have dropped 25% nationwide, leaving supplies dangerously low.

Blood collected across Southern Arizona is processed locally before being sent to hospitals, but officials say the need for donors has never been more urgent.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Sara Contreras, an American Red Cross representative, says the shortage prompted an official declaration last month.

"Unfortunately, the nation's blood supply has dropped 25% in June and therefore we have an emergency shortage for blood and platelets declaration as of July 13th."

Every donation that comes in goes through a multi-step process before it can reach a patient.

"When we get the blood, it does go to our lab in Pomona, California where the testing gets done and then they will distribute it based on hospital needs," Contreras said.

For Gabi Corrales, the shortage is personal.

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"I was giving birth to my second child; I was laying in the hospital bed having like one of the most magical moments with my newborn baby. And then all of a sudden, I started feeling the worst pain of my life. I was actually hemorrhaging lots and lots of blood," Corrales said.

Corrales says she is alive because a stranger chose to donate.

"Honestly, those people are angels. Every time I look at the faces of the people there and I think, oh, I wonder if this is the person who saved my life," Corrales said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

The impact of blood donations extends to children battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Jean Gribbon, Chief Mission Officer of Beads of Courage, tells me her organization tracks those transfusions in a meaningful way.

"One bead that we give that I watch leave Beads of Courage out to children's hospitals around the world, is the red bead, which is given for blood donations. So, anytime a child's life has been dependent on a blood donation, they add a red bead to their strand. Annually, we distribute over 600,000 red beads," Gribbon said.

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The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, especially Type O. Eligible donors can schedule an appointment at a local donation center. Click here to find one near you.

Jacqueline Aguilar

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