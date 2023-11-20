Blessings To Go: Gospel Rescue Mission to host 35th annual Thanksgiving giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting its thirty-fifth annual Blessings To Go giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Members invite Tucosonans to sit down with them in the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. Or, if people are in a rush the day before Thanksgiving, they are more than welcome to take their meal to go.
According to the Gospel Rescue Mission, married couple Ray and Alice Chastain started this shelter with the help of other "caring and concerned Christians" back in 1953.
It has seen such transformation over the last 70 years.
In 2016, a fire broke out in its donation center. No one was hurt. However, the following were destroyed:
- Community Ministries Office
- Two vehicles
- All the donations in the yard
Apparently, arson was deemed the cause of the fire.
Regardless of all this, those part of the Gospel Rescue Mission have continued to give back to the community. In 2019, the Center of Opportunity opened, where people experiencing homelessness and low self-sufficiency have continued to get help with:
- Shelter
- Food
- Clothing
- Recovery
- Employment
- Housing programs
- Medical/dental services
- Mental health care
- Job skills training
- Legal advocacy
- Transitional housing
- Veterans services
