Beloved Guero Canelo 12th Avenue location to close permanently on July 7

New restaurant planned next door to original location
Daniel Contreras is going back to where it all began: opening a new El Guero Canelo location next to his original location on the south side.
Daniel Contreras preparing to open new location on south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A staple of Tucson’s culinary scene is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most iconic locations.

El Guero Canelo announced on Instagram that its original 12th Avenue restaurant will permanently close on July 7, 2025, marking the end of an era for fans of the beloved Sonoran hot dog spot.

Owner Daniel Contreras told KGUN9 in January that he’s building a state-of-the-art restaurant right next to the original location at 5201 S. 12th Ave.

In a heartfelt message to followers, the family-owned business wrote, “Thank you for all the love and memories over the years!”

Guero Canelo’s 12th Avenue location has long been a landmark in South Tucson, known for drawing crowds from across the region, and beyond, for its signature Sonoran hot dogs, carne asada burritos, and authentic border flavors.

