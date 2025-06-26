Beloved Guero Canelo 12th Avenue location to close permanently on July 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A staple of Tucson’s culinary scene is preparing to say goodbye to one of its most iconic locations.

El Guero Canelo announced on Instagram that its original 12th Avenue restaurant will permanently close on July 7, 2025, marking the end of an era for fans of the beloved Sonoran hot dog spot.

Owner Daniel Contreras told KGUN9 in January that he’s building a state-of-the-art restaurant right next to the original location at 5201 S. 12th Ave.

In a heartfelt message to followers, the family-owned business wrote, “Thank you for all the love and memories over the years!”