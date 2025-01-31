'This is the crown of my career:' El Guero Canelo's new spot rises on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daniel Contreras began with a food truck in Tucson in 1993, helping to popularize the Sonoran hot dog. His El Guero Canelo restaurants have become a Tucson institution.

Now, Contreras is taking El Guero Canelo back to its roots by opening a new location on the south side.

"It's coming sooner or later, but it's coming," Contreras said, while sitting down with KGUN 9.

This time, he's building a state-of-the-art restaurant right next to his original location at 5201 S. 12th Ave.

"That's my spot," Contreras said.

The Tucson icon is excited about the new design for his latest restaurant, which will include a rooftop deck.

"This is the crown of my career," he said.

But construction has been slowed by the rising cost of materials.

"I couldn't believe how much higher they went on the prices for construction, and rebar, and the concrete," Contreras explained.

The good news: They're about to move inside for the finishing work.

"But it'll be finished in about 90 days," Contreras said. "Let's hope."

Right now, Contreras employs 90 people. He calls them coworkers. He plans to add 20 more when the new location opens in the spring.

Contreras is also planning to add something customers have been asking for since El Guero Canelo first opened its doors.

"Margaritas and beer maybe," Contreras said. "Yeah, I applied for a liquor license. Finally, after 31 years."

Contreras says once he receives a liquor license, he'll serve beer and margaritas at all three locations.

Then, he'll follow through with his plan to retire, passing along the family business to his two sons.

Contreras tells KGUN 9 he has been trying to keep prices steady, but the recent jump in minimum wage to $15 per hour, could force him to raise prices slightly in the coming months.

It is a move he hopes loyal customers will understand.

