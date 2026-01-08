Bass Pro Shop Hosts hiring fair for new Tucson Location

With all the new development across Southern Arizona comes job opportunities, at the same time, where data shows nationally it is challenging to find open positions. That's where job fairs like the Bass Pro Shop's hiring event for their new Tucson location come in.

The new Bass Pro Shops being built in Tucson's Marketplace area is looking to hire 150 people with experience in sales, outdoor gear, and more. They're hoping a job fair will bring in opportunities for people looking in what some are saying is a difficult market.

People like Kyra Tulsa Nino have been finding it difficult to find a job to support their kids.

"I've been trying to get out of being a stay-at-home mom for over a year now. It's been really hard trying to find a stable job that also gives me a good income to support my family," Nino said.

Nino has been trying but keeps facing rejection.

"I've applied to a lot already. This is going to be my 18th job interview. So, I've applied to a lot," Nino said.

Nino is not alone. According to statistics from the Arizona Department of Economic Security, over 165,000 people across Arizona have found themselves unemployed as of November 2025.

The Department of Labor shows there are just over 7 million job openings across the country. This number is the last tracked from November. While that number seems like a lot, it is the lowest level since September 2024 and the amount of hiring happening is also in a slump at just more than 5 million.

Benito Flores has also had some trouble in the job market.

"Looking for a job in Tucson has been a bit difficult, but there are opportunities out there. You just have to search," Flores said.

That's where job fairs like this one come in, hiring people in multiple positions.

"We're going to be hiring people and acknowledging the candidates over the next few days over the next two days, and hiring will be ongoing as we look to fill those positions. We are looking to hire 150 Outfitters for full-time and part-time positions," said Bruce Miller, general manager of Bass Pro Shops Tucson.

Data from Pima County One Stop shows industries in specific fields are hiring.

More information about hiring fairs in Pima County can be found here.

"There's always going to be a job out there for you. Just be positive, and search on the pavement, you'll eventually get one," Flores said.

The new Bass Pro Shop store will open in the spring in the Tucson Marketplace on the southside.

Bass Pro Shops will continue to host their job fair on January 8th from 9 A.M to 7 P.M.