Arizona Department of Economic Security and Pima County host job fair to help veterans find new careers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Economic Security and Pima County are hosting a job fair to help veterans in the community find their next career.

The Department of Economic Security worked in collaboration with Pima County, the City of Tucson, and AZ hires Veterans to invite employers from across Tucson to hire veterans and support them after their service. Recruiters looking to fill positions in healthcare, construction, and government were eager to talk to veterans like Sean Ware.

Ware served in the Air Force for 20 years and was trained in manufacturing work.

"It's been about two years since I left my last position. However, I am still hopeful, and I am going out of my way to make sure that I keep hitting the books or hitting the pavement," Ware said.

He has applied for warehouse jobs but has not landed anything yet. However, he says it's a positive outlook that keeps him going.

"Don't worry about the rejection, because it might take you 100 nos before you get a yes," Ware said.

In March 2026, the Department of Labor reported the national veteran unemployment rate at 3.8%. While this number is down from 3.9% reported in February, it's still higher than the 3.7% unemployment rate reported last year.

Victor Cardenas, the veterans coordinator with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, said hiring fairs like Thursday's help get already skilled veterans back to work.

"Everything they learned in the military, from leadership to specific skills, could be translated to positions that we currently have in the state," Cardenas said. "The state would be remiss if we didn't take advantage of the opportunity of hiring veterans."

As a veteran himself, Cardenas knows firsthand how these fairs can make a difference.

"I remember when I was transitioning out of the military when I retired, I didn't know what I was going to do," Cardenas said. "I had the opportunity to attend an event like this. Arizona Hires Vets is a perfect opportunity for individuals to get connected with state employers that are hiring for specific jobs within state services."

Pima County will also host additional job fairs through May. You can find additional information about upcoming job opportunities on the Pima County website.