ADOT moves I-10 traffic onto new pavement southeast of downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers on Interstate 10 southeast of downtown Tucson will notice changes this weekend as the Arizona Department of Transportation shifts traffic onto newly constructed concrete pavement between Park Avenue and Country Club Road.

The traffic shift is part of the $600 million I-10 widening project stretching from Kino Parkway to Alvernon Way—the largest highway construction project in Southern Arizona history.

Below is a detour map specific to the traffic shift.

Arizona Department of Transportation Map specific to the traffic shift along Park Ave.

ADOT spokesperson Garin Groff says drivers can expect the changes to roll out gradually through the weekend.

"This is a big weekend for ADOT's project to widen I-10 southeast of downtown Tucson, because for the first time, traffic is going to be shifted onto a newly constructed section of Interstate 10," Groff said.

The project, which began in June 2025, includes widening three miles of I-10, rebuilding the Kino Parkway interchange and building an additional interchange.

Arizona Department of Transportation ADOT I-10 widening project map

A new interchange at Country Club Road and I-10 will replace the old Palo Verde interchange, with ADOT officials expecting it to open by the end of the year.

"Certainly anyone who's driven this section of I-10 over the years knows that it's quite congested. It's definitely something that's needed widening for some time," Groff said.

The new interchanges are designed with safety and efficiency in mind.

"The new interchanges that we're constructing are going to have improved merging opportunities so traffic can merge more efficiently and more safely onto the interstate," Groff said.

Crews have completed about 40% of the project, but there's still more work ahead.

"We anticipate that work will continue through 2028," Groff said.

ADOT says access to businesses within the construction zone will remain open throughout the project.

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