22nd Street Bridge plans moving forward amid public concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Progress is being made on the proposed 22nd Street Bridge revitalization.

In their first public meeting since of the new year, the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) shared two ideas they generated based on public feedback.

But some Southside residents were not happy that some essential roads may still be closed.

“$25 million will be required in order to proceed forward with three lanes heading east and allow them for the properties, and to be used to use Aviation into 22nd,” said Jesse Lugo, a resident on the Southside.

He thinks the funding should be easy to locate for a project that is so important to the area.

“This is the most important transportation project in the city of Tucson that will impact future generations," said Lugo.

In a statement to KGUN 9 on Friday, DTM said, “Last night’s feedback will be evaluated as the City moves forward to finalize the design. The City continues to gather public input to ensure the project provides a safe and reliable bridge for all modes of transportation.”

Construction for the two options is set to begin by the end of the year or the beginning of 2025.