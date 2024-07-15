Vail School District welcomes over 120 new teachers ahead of new school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vail Unified School District is kicking off their first day of classes for their K-8 students.

But also for the 90 new teachers who are starting their first job, or in some cases finding their passion again.

“It’s just been wonderful to be welcomed like I have with Vail. I almost gave up on teaching. I almost just decided to go into a different path, but I'm a teacher at heart, and it's nice to be wanted and know that I'm valued, and that I have a team behind me,” says Karen Marquez, a 32 year teaching veteran.

While Marquez is more seasoned, Bethany Horton is starting her first year of teaching after graduating in May from the University of Arizona.

Horton, who student taught this past spring in Vail, says it just made sense to stay in the district.

“Vail is a special place. I think everybody knows that as soon as they walk into a campus or the district office, that the people who are here want to be here and make you want to be a part of something so electric and consuming in the best way possible,” says Horton.

VUSD's superintendent John Carruth says, because of their year round class schedule, they have to begin recruiting earlier than other districts.

"We work really hard at filling positions and identifying new positions early due to growth and going after that. In fact, our first job fair we held for this school year was back in February," says Carruth.

Watch the full uncut interview with Carruth below.

VUSD Superintendent John Carruth on beginning of new school year