Vail Family Connections Day aims to bring community together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vail Family Connections Day is a day every year that brings the community together to learn and grow.

It's sponsored by the Vail School District and hosted at Mica Mountain High School but it's actually an event for the community and anyone is welcome to come.

“There's lots of different classes and opportunities for them to either go to a class together or separately, and then just have a fun afternoon together," says Erin Hardy, a mom and class teacher.

Some of the classes at the event include personal finance for adults and for kids as well as classes about vaping and how to manage a routine.

The event also gives students an opportunity to volunteer, earning hours towards scholarships and programs while coming together as a community.

"I think just connecting with your community, because that helps make connections. And then even if you have little kids, like it's just, it's a good family day," says Chloe Smallwood a senior at Mica Mountain High School.

The event is completely free, but you do need to register ahead of time. A link to register can be found on their websiteas well as a full list of classes.

It starts Saturday at 8:30 A.M. at Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E Valencia Road, Tucson, Arizona.