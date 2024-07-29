Tucson Dragway offers a safe space to street race

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson takeovers have been an issue for years. Law enforcement agencies have made it a major enforcement priority locally.

Illegal drifting and racing can create dangerous situations. Tucson Dragway is hoping to make street racing safer for local drivers.

"What they're trying to do is get kids and people off the streets so they can do their fun running their cars in a controlled environment, and no one goes home hurt," event sponsor Rick Wamsley said.

It's also safer for the spectators.

Pima County Sherriff's Deputy Michael McMurrich says he's seen people hit by cars during takeovers.

“A whole intersection gets taken over. Someone walking down the road can get hit by a car. Which I’ve seen plenty of times happen," McMurrich said.

He says having a space like this where there are officials at the track and EMS on site makes it the best of both worlds for drivers and law enforcement.

"It’s awesome, and it’s nice and safe. No one is at risk of getting seriously injured right now.”