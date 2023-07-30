Street racing leads to gunshots, ending one life, injuring two

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death connected street racing, as well as two related injuries.

Public Information Officer Deputy Adam Schoonover told KGUN 9 it began Sunday at about 2:30 a.m. when the department first heard about people street racing off of South Nogales Highway and Aerospace Parkway.

While on their way, he said, deputies learned of gunshots fired.

"Upon their arrival, deputies found three people who had been shot," Deouty Schoonover confirmed. "One person was pronounced deceased on scene."

Emergency crews took the two injured people to a local hospital. According to Deputy Schoonover, one of them had "life threatening" injuries.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 911. Tucsonans may also remain anonymous through texting/calling 88crime (520-822-7463) or online.