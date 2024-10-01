Tucson dads keeping schools safe through Watch D.O.G.S. volunteer program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson dads are stepping up security at Leman Academy of Excellence Schools with a volunteer program called Watch D.O.G.S., which stands for Dads of Great Students. It's new to their East campus following recent threats to several Tucson schools.

Eric Reiman is a Watch D.O.G.S. member at Leman’s East campus. He joined about a month ago.

“It serves such a great message you know? A deterrence, a presence, just to let people know that teachers aren’t alone," Reiman said.

Reiman's wife works at Leman's East campus where their daughter attends school.

“For me to be here is kind of comforting for them and myself," said Reiman.

Dads like Reiman have patrolled Leman schools for about a year, but Principal Eric Carey says it’s a new effort this school year at the East campus because of recent threats. Carey tells me dads are eager to join the Watch D.O.G.S.

“It had to have been about 70 dads that either signed up or showed up on that first day," Carey said. "It was, ‘Hey we’re meeting tomorrow and dads were ready.’”

Carey says Watch D.O.G.S. always keep an eye on things, whether it's taking a shift at student drop-offs or in the hallways.

“It’s visible and it’s present," Carey said. "The kids can see them, the kids are giving them high-fives and they’re starting to gravitate towards them.”

Another member, Adam Pesola, says Watch D.O.G.S is not only for safety but also to be a father figure.

“To help the kids if they need to tie a shoe or if they want to play catch or do something like that, that kinda goes a long way," said Pesola.

Leman welcomes more dads to join the effort and get involved.

“Often times it’s the moms we get to do that with, and this is such a unique and great opportunity to do that with the dads, have them be on campus and have them be that role model," said Carey.

If you’re interested in joining the Watch D.O.G.S., details are here.