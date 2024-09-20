Four more Tucson-area students arrested as school threats continue

Four more students were arrested this week in connection with threats made to Tucson-area schools, according to a news release from Tucson Police.

- On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Tucson Police officers responded to a school on Tucson's south side after the school received reports of a threat, the news release said.

Officers located a 13-year-old student at his residence with help from school staff. The student was arrested on suspicion of disrupting and educational facility, a felony, and one count of threatening or intimidating, a misdemeanor.

- On Wednesday, Sept. 18, TPD officers responded to reports of a fight involving numerous students at a downtown high school. It was reported that one of the students may have been armed, the news release said. Two students were detained outside the school.

During the investigation, officers discovered one of them, a 14-year-old male, had been making threats via social media, the news release said. The student was arrested on suspicion of using electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass, the news release said.

- On Thursday, Sept. 19, TPD officers responded to reports at an east-side high school of an armed student. Two 14-year-old male students were detained. Officers found a gun magazine on one of the students, but no firearm. They found two knives and a THC vape pen on the other.

Both suspects were arrested, the news release said. The first student was charged with felony disrupting of an educational facility. The second was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and misconduct involving weapons, both misdemeanors, and possession of marijuana on school grounds, a felony.

Tucson Police said on social media that it has investigated more than 100 9-1-1 calls over the last week.