TPD arrests suspect in homicide investigation involving fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Casandrah Poole

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly a year and a half after the fatal stabbing of 32-year-old Casandrah Poole, the Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE IN VIDEO PLAYER | Body identified: Tucson Police investigating death of woman found on Southeast side

Poole was found stabbed to death near a wash at Stella Road and Wilmot Road on March 13 last year. Evidence lead investigators with TPD and the FBI to determine 32-year-old Luke Davis as a person of interest.

According to TPD, the DNA found at the crime scene did not match any initial interviewees, including friends, family, and former partners of the victim.

Tucson police detectives turned to the FBI for assistance in the investigation last summer. Crime analysts with TPD and FBI agents utilized investigative genetic genealogy, which led to Davis being identified as a potential lead.

Body Found in Wash Near Stella and Wilmot

Davis had also been living less than a quarter of a mile from the crime scene at the time of the murder and was periodically homeless, according to TPD. This made it difficult to locate the suspect.

On July 24, TPD detectives obtained a search warrant and found Davis the following day. He was taken into custody, booked into Pima County Jail, and is currently being held without bond.

TPD shared the following in a press release:

"The Tucson Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to the FBI, especially the FBI Agent, the TPD Crime Analyst, and DNA Technical Leader who collaborated on the case. Their tireless work, contributing approximately 1,000 hours to the genealogy portion of the case, was critical in identifying the suspect and moving the case forward. This investigation highlights the strength of interagency partnerships and the growing role of forensic technology in pursuing justice for victims and their families."