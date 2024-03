TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating the death of a woman, whose body was found on the Southeast side Wednesday, March 15.

Officers found the body near Wilmot and Stella.

Details are extremely limited, but anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

We will update this article as we learn more about the investigation or identity of the woman.