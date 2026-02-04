TEP crews train on new techniques to prevent summer power outages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When summer heat arrives in Tucson, the last thing anyone wants is a power outage. That's why Tucson Electric Power is training crews now on new techniques designed to keep the lights on during peak demand.

At TEP's training yard, I saw line crews practicing live-line techniques using specialized "hot sticks" that allow for repairs without shutting off power to customers.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"We've got fiberglass hot sticks up there. We're removing the energized wire and putting it out on the hot stick. So that way we're able to climb up and change out a cross arm or insulator, whatever we need to up there," said Aaron Roethle, a journeyman lineman at TEP.

Jacqueline Aguilar Aaron Roethle, journeyman lineman at TEP

According to TEP, energized lines are one of the biggest hazards line workers face in the field. The new technique helps address this safety concern.

"We're removing that hazard from our work area with hot sticks without actually touching the wire," Roethle said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

While repairing a broken power pole may take longer with this new technique, the payoff includes fewer outages and safer working conditions for crews.

"It's a lot safer. It's a lot better for our people," said Don Carlisle, safety and quality review coordinator for line construction at TEP.

Jacqueline Aguilar Don Carlisle, safety & quality review coordinator for line construction at TEP

TEP will begin using this repair technique throughout Tucson, especially in areas where power poles are difficult to access. The training comes as the utility prepares for summer's peak electricity demand when air conditioning usage soars across the region.

