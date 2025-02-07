Teacher of the Year: Kristina Myers making math more than just numbers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics and KGUN 9 are partnering again this season for the Teacher of the Year Award.

Katrina Myers is in her 15th year teaching in the Vail School District and is still finding new ways to make Algebra 3 interesting.

"I enjoy preparing them to be grown ups, so maybe they're not going to use that all those algebra concepts in real life, depending on what path they take. But I like teaching them the real stuff, the grown up stuff that they have to do," says Myers.

Myers is one of nine finalists for the award, which she says caught her by surprise.

"I was blown away, like I really was. I don't know, I teach math, that's not the most celebrated subject in high school in the first place, so I don't know. We kind of fly under the radar, you know, as it's not necessarily the kid's favorite all the time," says Myers.

She also teaches financial literacy, which is the most rewarding for her.

"I enjoy when once they graduate, when they come back and tell me how they view things, whether or not direct or not, but and especially for financial literacy, because it is real life, you're about to be a grown up stuff," says Myers.

The Teacher of the Year will be announced Tuesday, March 4.