Southeast side charter school earns A+ School of Excellence Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the southeast side, a local charter school focused on STEM education and college preparation earned the A+ School of Excellence Award by the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF) for the first time ever.

Sonoran Science Academy-East (SSA-East) is one of only two charter schools in Arizona to earn this recognition. It lasts from 2025-2029.

Dean of academics for SSA-East, Kemal Aksoy, says he knew his school had all the parts to earn this award, but didn’t know what to expect. The school submitted its application for recognition in August 2024 among 600 others from across the state. By mid-September, they received a call to set up an official site visit from the AEF.

“A+ judges from Arizona Educational Foundation. They came. They spent a full day and a half visiting classrooms. All the things that we put in our application, talking to students, parents and volunteers, and community members. And then they said, you know what? We will be in touch," Aksoy said.

Earning this award means that SSA-East goes above and beyond for its students. AEF's website shares what makes a school an A+ School of Excellence:



Safe, learner-focused environments

Holistic care for students' social, academic, and intellectual needs

High standards for academic achievements.

Aksoy tells me that with over 70% of their students qualifying for free and reduced lunch, this award is a powerful testament to their community’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Principal Cristela Cardenas says earning this award means a lot, and it’s all thanks to the hard work of the staff who keep students engaged all year long.

“Most importantly, our teachers love our students, and they truly care about them personally and who they are. But they also want to see them grow and just expand their knowledge and give them those challenges," said Cardenas.

Jessica Carrasco, mom of two kids attending SSA-East, says she got emotional during the celebration. She adds how the school is great at keeping parents in the loop and keeping expectations high for students after COVID.

“It’s been amazing over the many years that we’ve been a part of this school. They've done a fantastic job of getting us involved in doing certain things to get the kids excited to be here. So, I was super excited to see that happen as well," Carrasco said.

Dean of students for SSA-East, Yvonne Englert-Yang, tells me earning this award took years of hard work, and that it doesn’t end here.

“It was a lot of positive feedback. And then, you know, we also obviously talked about, you know, things that we can continue to grow amongst ourselves, because definitely we want to keep this title of A+," said Englert-Yang."

